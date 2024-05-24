Kovai cyber police get 1-day custody of Gerald

Goondas on Shankar: Court adjourns plea

Chennai: A division bench of Justices GR Swaminathan and PB Balaji of the Madras High Court has adjourned the hearing on a petition seeking to quash the detention of YouTuber Savukku Shankar under the Goondas Act to Friday. When the petition filed by A Kamala, mother of the YouTuber, came up for hearing in the morning, the bench directed the prosecution to submit all the relevant documents by 2.15 pm and accordingly passed over the case. After the lunch break, the bench took up the matter. It observed the YouTuber had crossed the line while making disparaging comments against chief minister. It wanted the YouTuber to file an affidavit giving an undertaking that he would conduct himself in a fair manner in the future.

Special court adjourns Shankar’s bail petition

Madurai: The Special Court for Essential Commodities (EC) and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases in Madurai on Thursday adjourned the bail petition filed by YouTuber Savukku Shankar to May 27. The court on Monday had granted two-day police custody to interrogate Shankar, who was arrested by PC Patti police in Theni in a ganja case, and extended his judicial custody till June 5 upon the end of the police custody. At this juncture, a bail petition moved by Shankar came before Special Court Judge M Chenkamalaselvan for hearing, and the petitioner’s counsel sought more time. Recording the statement, the court adjourned the case to Monday. It may be noted that Shankar has already been lodged in Coimbatore Central Prison in connection with the case.