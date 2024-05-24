PMK: Stalin’s rule bereft of achievements

VILLUPURAM: Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder S Ramadoss, criticised CM M K Stalin’s three-year rule, stating it lacked achievements.

Addressing newspersons at his residence in Thailapuram, he said the electricity department should withdraw its decision to consolidate multiple connections under a single name as it would affect people belonging to all sections.

He alleged not even 10% of the promises made in the DMK’s election manifesto have been fulfilled. “Stalin should release a white paper on the number of promises, among the total 510, that has been fulfilled.

Ramadoss said though the chief minister assured to control the movement of ganja and other drugs in the state, nothing has been done so far.

“Give the rule to us for six months, and we will make Tamil Nadu a liquor-free, ganja-free state,” he said.