Rs 3,000 penalty for littering in public places in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY: The Puducherry Local Administration Department announced penalty on those found littering and dumping waste in public places. A municipality survey identified irresponsible dumping of construction debris and general littering of roads on the rise. While fines ranging from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 will be levied for throwing garbage in public places, Rs 3,000 will be charged for dumping construction materials in front of houses, businesses or public areas.

The department plans to install CCTV cameras on major roads to identify violators. They appealed to the public for cooperation in keeping the city clean and highlighted the health risks associated with improper waste disposal. The press release urged builders to dispose of construction waste responsibly and food vendors to use designated waste disposal facilities. The move aims to address public health concerns arising from littering and poor waste management.

It also talked about improving road safety for pedestrians and motorists. This crackdown by the department reflects a growing focus on maintaining cleanliness and promoting responsible waste management in the city.