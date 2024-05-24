Silk cocoon supply falls as rain hits production in TN's Dharmapuri

DHARMAPURI: With rain lashing the district for over a week, silk cocoon market situated on Dharmapuri Four Road junction has gone empty. Officials in the market stated that since the rain began trade has declined by over 70%.

The Dharmapuri silk cocoon market is one of the largest in the state with an average daily trade of over 2,500 kg of cocoons traded on a daily basis. Usually, sericulturists in the district look forward to the summer, as the high temperature and the low moisture increase the quality of silk cocoons. However, the untimely rain caught sericulturists unprepared and most of the cocoons have failed. The moisture in the air has significantly decreased the quality and farmers are not bringing their produce to the market.

Speaking to TNIE, R Elango, from Madhikonpalayam said, “Earlier this month we had an intense heatwave and we had set up our sheds in such a way that the silkworms are not affected by the heat. The hot air reduced the moisture and our production was going smoothly. Then without any warning, we had intense rains, our sheds were not ready for the rain and this led to the moist air and rains impacting the silkworms. The cocoon did not fully form and production failed.”

Another Sericulturist, K Baskaran from Pennagaram said, “ Over the past few weeks, the supply of silk cocoons has been poor. This has resulted in an increase in prices. On Thursday, prices were at Rs 615 per kg (max) and Rs 241 (min). Most of the cocoons were impacted by moisture. Usually, we trade about 2,500 kg every day, now we are merely trading 600 kg. The lowest traded was last week with only 84 kg auctioned.”

When TNIE spoke to officials in the Silk cocoon market they said, “Usually by this time we would have auctioned about 40,000 kg. But presently we have only traded 10,000 to 12,000 kg. It is because of the unfavourable climatic condition. Our daily trade on average declined by about 70%.”