Tamil Nadu: Villupuram gets 17cm rain in 1 hour

VILLUPURAM: Following record rainfall of 17 cm in an hour in Villupuram, there was flooding in various low-lying areas within the municipality, especially low-lying areas.

The worst hit area was the New Bus Stand, which was waterlogged within a few minutes. The water was drained with the help of earth movers and pumps. District collector C Palani while inspecting the water draining process said, “Municipal officials have been directed to clear garbage and remove encroachments obstructing rainwater drains.

This measure aims to facilitate the smooth flow of rainwater, preventing future blockages. Additionally, to mitigate health risks, we have initiated the spraying of bleaching powder in affected areas to prevent infections following the removal of stagnant water.”