Tamil Nadu: Villupuram gets 17cm rain in 1 hour

VILLUPURAM: Following record rainfall of 17 cm in an hour in Villupuram, there was flooding in various low-lying areas within the municipality, especially low-lying areas.
The worst hit area was the New Bus Stand, which was waterlogged within a few minutes. The water was drained with the help of earth movers and pumps. District collector C Palani while inspecting the water draining process said, “Municipal officials have been directed to clear garbage and remove encroachments obstructing rainwater drains.
This measure aims to facilitate the smooth flow of rainwater, preventing future blockages. Additionally, to mitigate health risks, we have initiated the spraying of bleaching powder in affected areas to prevent infections following the removal of stagnant water.”
Heavy rain in parts of state today
Chennai: Parts of the state may receive heavy rain on Friday, followed by light to moderate rain for the next five days, according to the met department bulletin. On Friday, isolated places over Dindigul, Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli and Kanniyakumari districts may receive heavy rain, followed by light to moderate rain at one or two places over the state for the next five days till May 29, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre.In Chennai, light rain may be likely in some areas for the 48 hours ending on Saturday afternoon. Maximum temperature is likely to be 36-37oC and the minimum around 28oC.
Many areas in Tiruppur flooded
Tiruppur: Heavy rain on Wednesday and Thursday led to several parts of the district including the Lingeswarar Temple in Avinashi and the Palladam government hospital flooding. The daily rainfall and damage report stated that the district received around 350 mm of rain out of which Avinashi received 103 mm and Palladam received 57 mm of rain respectively. Heavy downpour near the Kovai-Tiruchy Highway caused severe flooding in several parts of Palladam town which led to some residential and commercial settlements in Anna Nagar, Vadugapalayam, Manikkapuram, and other localities flooding. Though water engulfed the Palladam government hospital, it did not enter the wards.