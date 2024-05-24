Two die in rain-related incidents in Salem

SALEM: Two people died in rain related incidents in the district. A 50-year-old man died in a house collapse on Thursday morning while a 43-year-old electrician was electrocuted to death while checking for a blown fuse .

According to police, K Madhu (50) a private company employee who lived on Kannagi Street in Annadanapatty died when the wall of his rain-weakened house crashed on him around 3 am on Thursday. He was alone in the home and his wife and daughter were away on a vacation.

Madhu was trapped under the debris. Neighbours alerted the police and fire department. By the time they rescued Madhu, he had succumbed. The body was sent to Salem Government Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination. Police registered a case.

In the second incident, an electrician who tried to fix a fuse died of electrocution at Kitchipalyam on Wednesday evening. According to police, J Selvaraj (43) worked as an electrician in Kitchipalyam. On Wednesday. There was a power outage in the area following heavy rain. Though supply was restored soon, his brother’s house did not have power. So he went there to check the fuse and was electrocuted. He died on the spot. According to sources, Selvaraj was attempting to test the EB meter at his brother’s house when the incident happened.