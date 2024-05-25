Abandoned cable killed two kids at Kovai park

COIMBATORE: A day after two children were electrocuted to death in the park inside the Army Welfare Housing Organisation apartment complex at Saravanampatti, investigation revealed that an old underground cable which passed through the play area was not removed and the worn out line had come into contact with a steel slider.

On Friday, police and Tangedco officials jointly inspected the apartment. The inquiry revealed the accident was caused by negligence in maintenance. According to Tangedco officials, power supply to the apartment complex and campus is through underground cables. Three months ago, a new cable was laid to power the high-mast light, installed near play area. The old line was abandoned without disconnecting power supply. Over time, the cable got damaged and touched the play equipment, sources explained. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Coimbatore City North) R Stalin told TNIE that underground cable network was laid seven years ago and the play equipment was installed three months ago. No one noticed the cable when fixing the play equipment.

Police sources said the case would be altered from Sec 174 CrPC (Unnatural death) to 304 (A) (Causing death by negligent act). Tangedco officials’ complaint sought action against the apartment management for negligence. B Vyoma (8) and P Jiyans Reddy (4) died of electrocution on Thursday. Around 400 families, mostly ex-servicemen, live in the gated community.