Mullaiperiyar: CM Stalin warns Kerala, union govt of legal action

CHENNAI: Strongly objecting to the union government’s decision to consider Kerala’s proposal to conduct an environmental impact assessment (EIA) study for constructing a new dam at Mullaiperiyar, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday warned of strong legal action. “Contempt petition will be filed in the Supreme Court, if Kerala government, Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) and its Experts Appraisal Committee (EAC) fail to adhere to the earlier orders of the SC on the issue,” the CM said.

In a letter to Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav, Stalin urged him to instruct the officers concerned to drop the item to consider the EIA for the new dam from the agenda of the Experts Appraisal Committee meet scheduled for May 28. “Our objections have already been communicated by the Additional Chief Secretary, Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department, to the MoEF Secretary and other members of the EAC,” the CM said.