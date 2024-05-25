Mullaiperiyar: CM Stalin warns Kerala, union govt of legal action

CHENNAI: Strongly objecting to the union government’s decision to consider Kerala’s proposal to conduct an environmental impact assessment (EIA) study for constructing a new dam at Mullaiperiyar, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday warned of strong legal action. “Contempt petition will be filed in the Supreme Court, if Kerala government, Union Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) and its Experts Appraisal Committee (EAC) fail to adhere to the earlier orders of the SC on the issue,” the CM said.
In a letter to Union Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav, Stalin urged him to instruct the officers concerned to drop the item to consider the EIA for the new dam from the agenda of the Experts Appraisal Committee meet scheduled for May 28. “Our objections have already been communicated by the Additional Chief Secretary, Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department, to the MoEF Secretary and other members of the EAC,” the CM said.
Dam proposal violates SC order: Stalin
Pointing out that taking up Kerala’s proposal for a new dam for consideration will violate the orders of the Supreme Court, Stalin said, “We are informed that the EAC, under the aegis of the MoEF, has included the above proposal by M/s Irrigation Design & Research Board (IDRB), Government of Kerala, in the agenda of its upcoming meeting. The proposal for constructing a new dam by Kerala, purportedly in lieu of the existing Mullaiperiyar dam, is against the directions of the SC.”
The letter said, “The existing dam has been repeatedly found to be safe in all aspects by various expert committees and has been ruled so by SC in its judgments dated February 27, 2006, and May 7, 2014. In 2018, when Kerala made an attempt to get approval for ToR for EIA study for the proposal for a new dam, issue was taken up by TN at the SC and it was clearly ruled that any such step would require SC’s permission,” Stalin said.