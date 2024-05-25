Mullaiperiyar row: Take legal action, EPS tells CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Strongly condemning Kerala’s move to get terms of reference (ToR) for an environment impact assessment study from the Union Environment Ministry for constructing a new Mullaiperiyar dam and demolishing the existing dam maintained by the Tamil Nadu government, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday urged Chief Minister MK Stalin to wake from the slumber and take legal steps to end the “mischievous activities” of the Kerala government.

In a hard-hitting statement, Palaniswami pointed out former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, after a sustained legal battle, obtained an order from the Supreme Court on May 7, 2014 to increase the storage level of the Mullaiperiyar dam up to 142 feet and to undertake repair works. “Kerala government should not obstruct these works,” he said, adding, the Kerala government, however, refused to permit transport of the construction materials to the spot.

He also said the Kerala government also obstructed the process of obtaining permission from the Central and Kerala forest department to fell 23 trees to install the equipment for strengthening the baby dam. “Due to the inaction of the DMK government on Mullaiperiyar dam issue, the people of the districts of Madurai, Theni, Dindigul, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram who depend on the water from the dam are suffering. At least now, the Stalin should take legal steps to establish the rights of Tamil Nadu on the Mullaiperiyar dam issue and to strengthen the baby dam so that the water level could be raised to 152 feet,” Palaniswami added.

Meanwhile, MDMK general secretary Vaiko expressed shock at the Kerala government’s latest move to demolish the existing Mullaiperiyar dam and build a new one near Vandiperiyar at a cost of Rs 1,300 crore.

Recalling the legal battle that ended up with the SC asserting the stability of the Mullaiperiyar dam, Vaiko urged the Tamil Nadu government to immediately file a contempt of court petition against the Kerala government before the SC and thwart the plans of the neighbouring state.