Rise & fall of Renewable energy industry in TN

Tamil Nadu is blessed with a good wind potential, thanks to its geographical position with sea on three sides. This makes the state wind-prone, as both south west and north east winds are available.
This has resulted in the state harnessing wind power historically, and many of the industries, mostly textile industry, have set up windmills in the state from the year 2001 to generate wind energy for their use by availing the scheme of Open Access as ensured under the Electricity Act 2003.
Like wind, the state has got 300+ sunny days in a year and this makes the harnessing of solar energy also for captive generation and use by the industries, either by way of rooftop solar or grid connected solar.
While the windmills are always grid connected and cannot be installed within the premises of the industry, it has to always avail open access by wheeling the energy from the point of generation to the point of consumption. However, the solar energy either can be consumed through wheeling by using open access or it can be a rooftop solar, supplying the energy directly to the industry.
The ministry of textiles, under the scheme of Technology Upgradation Fund, included the wind turbines also as eligible machinery to avail 5% interest subsidy. The practice was discontinued in 2005 and the windmills are made eligible for 80% depreciation. By availing the benefit, many textile mills started installing windmills at all feasible locations and they all were helpful during the periods of strong power cut enforced by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) from 2008 to 2015, when the state experienced severe and acute power shortage.
However, after 2014, the policies evolved and they were adopted both by the state electricity regulatory commission and Tangedco, and open access charges and other parameters relating to the wheeling of energy were increased manifold.
New charges have been introduced and they have been increased consistently year after year. While the wheeling charges remained at 5% from the beginning to 2012, all of a sudden they were split into five components - Wheeling Charge, Transmission Charge, Transmission and Distribution Loss Charge and Scheduling and System Operation Charge.
The banking charge of 5% maintained historically was increased to 10% in 2012 and again to 12% in 2016. This was further increased to 14% in 2018. This is the case with wheeling of solar energy also. While all other states maintained substantially a lower rate of open access charges, in Tamil Nadu alone, the charges were exorbitant and manifold. This has reflected in the investment in renewable energy sector from 2012 onwards and the capacities added started reducing continuously. Now, Tamil Nadu has lost its first position to Gujarat and continuous trailing in capacities is seen year after year.
Besides all these, Tangedco is adopting a negative RE policy, both on wind and solar and the historical facility of annual banking provided to the windmills were abruptly withdrawn by the utility for the reason that the windmills have completed 20 years of life time. This was enforced unilaterally even without getting an approval from the state commission.
While both the single judge as well as the division bench of the Madras High Court ordered to extend the annual banking facility to all the windmills, without minding its vintage, Tangedco is not complying with the order so far from January 27, 2022 onwards and many windmills are highly affected over the non-compliance of the court directions.
Investors are running from pillar to post on all issues relating to renewable energy and they have lost the confidence and accordingly, no sufficient additions are happening in the RE sector in the recent years. Besides, there is a high level of resistance seen in putting up of new windmills and new solar projects by way of other untold financial pressures.
Even when the rooftop solar projects are not exporting any energy to the grid, by the nature of the very project itself, its promoters are unnecessarily classified as Prosumers and heavy network charges are being levied on them. Even in the recent announcement of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi to install rooftop solar on households, with a neat subsidy, Tangedco is attempting to levy network charges though there is no legal provision for this.
The state has no policy on wind or solar so far. Until the state comes out with a policy backup, it will lose the investments on RE sector further and further.
Dr K Venkatachalam
(The writer is chief advisor, Tamil Nadu Spinning Mills Association)
Footnote is a weekly column that discusses issues relating to Tamil Nadu