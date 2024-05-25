Rise & fall of Renewable energy industry in TN

Tamil Nadu is blessed with a good wind potential, thanks to its geographical position with sea on three sides. This makes the state wind-prone, as both south west and north east winds are available.

This has resulted in the state harnessing wind power historically, and many of the industries, mostly textile industry, have set up windmills in the state from the year 2001 to generate wind energy for their use by availing the scheme of Open Access as ensured under the Electricity Act 2003.

Like wind, the state has got 300+ sunny days in a year and this makes the harnessing of solar energy also for captive generation and use by the industries, either by way of rooftop solar or grid connected solar.

While the windmills are always grid connected and cannot be installed within the premises of the industry, it has to always avail open access by wheeling the energy from the point of generation to the point of consumption. However, the solar energy either can be consumed through wheeling by using open access or it can be a rooftop solar, supplying the energy directly to the industry.

The ministry of textiles, under the scheme of Technology Upgradation Fund, included the wind turbines also as eligible machinery to avail 5% interest subsidy. The practice was discontinued in 2005 and the windmills are made eligible for 80% depreciation. By availing the benefit, many textile mills started installing windmills at all feasible locations and they all were helpful during the periods of strong power cut enforced by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board (TNEB) from 2008 to 2015, when the state experienced severe and acute power shortage.

However, after 2014, the policies evolved and they were adopted both by the state electricity regulatory commission and Tangedco, and open access charges and other parameters relating to the wheeling of energy were increased manifold.

New charges have been introduced and they have been increased consistently year after year. While the wheeling charges remained at 5% from the beginning to 2012, all of a sudden they were split into five components - Wheeling Charge, Transmission Charge, Transmission and Distribution Loss Charge and Scheduling and System Operation Charge.

The banking charge of 5% maintained historically was increased to 10% in 2012 and again to 12% in 2016. This was further increased to 14% in 2018. This is the case with wheeling of solar energy also. While all other states maintained substantially a lower rate of open access charges, in Tamil Nadu alone, the charges were exorbitant and manifold. This has reflected in the investment in renewable energy sector from 2012 onwards and the capacities added started reducing continuously. Now, Tamil Nadu has lost its first position to Gujarat and continuous trailing in capacities is seen year after year.