Tasmac outlets to have computerised billing system from Deepavali

CHENNAI: The long wait of consumers for proper billing at liquor outlets may soon be over with Tasmac planning to roll out its computerised billing and inventory management at all its retail outlets before Deepavali this year.

The state government had announced over a year ago that steps were under way for end-to-end computerisation of liquor movement from distilleries to retail outlets.

A senior official told TNIE Tasmac had awarded the contract worth `294 crore to Railtel Corporation of India Limited as the system integrator for the implementation of Tasmac operations last year. “They have completed nearly 80% of the end-to-end computerisation project. Within three months, we are likely to set up hand-held devices in all retail stores for billing purposes,” the official said.

He added, “Railtel Corporation will submit a detailed report on the progress on May 27. We will launch the billing system first in major cities like Chennai, Tiruchy, Madurai and Coimbatore on a pilot basis.”

As regards manufacturers, the official said, “There are 18 distilleries and breweries in the state. Discussions about QR codes and barcodes are under way. After full computerisation, liquor bottles will have QR and barcodes for tracking.”

The digital transformation can increase the efficiency of Tasmac staff and departments, save time in completing day-to-day activities and generate an automatic and insightful report to monitor operations.

Highlighting the key aspects of the project, another official said, “Issuance of printed bills to customers is the main objective under this project.”

Tasmac employees, meanwhile, requested that the corporation add more manpower after the implementation of end-to-end computerisation.

On condition of anonymity, a Tasmac outlet supervisor in the city told TNIE, “At present, a couple of salesmen and a supervisor are working in an outlet. During peak hour sales (6 pm to 10 pm), managing the crowd is a tough task with the existing staff strength.”

In this scenario, when the computerised bill system comes into force, the present manpower is not enough.

Responding to this, the official said there is no plan to appoint more staff as of now.