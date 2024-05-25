Two youth escape from juvenile home in Vellore

VELLORE: The Vellore police have launched a search for two youths who allegedly escaped from the government place of safety in the district on Friday. The safety home operates under the Department of Child Welfare and Special Services.

The facility, which houses individuals belonging to the age group of 18 to 21 years, has 30 people. "On Friday, a bunch of young people were playing in the open area within the facility premises when the two individuals got out by scaling the wall. One person is from Virudhachalam and the other from Coimbatore," police said.

The inspector of the South police Station, along with the Vellore North Police have initiated an investigation, and searched some key locations, including the Vellore New Bus Stand, Vellore Old Bus Stand and Katpadi Railway Station Junction. In a similar incident, six individuals escaped from the same facility in March 2023, but were later secured.