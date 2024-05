CHENNAI: The Commissionerate of Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils of the Tamil Nadu government has issued an advisory to Tamils migrating to foreign countries like Cambodia, Thailand, and Myanmar on tourist visas under the pretence of IT jobs as they are being pressured to engage in illegal online activities.

“Those who refuse are subjected to electric shocks and physical abuse. So far, the department has rescued 83 Tamils from these countries. Indian nationals are advised not to get entrapped in such fraudulent, exploitative job offers and are requested to exercise extreme caution,” said B Krishnamoorthy, commissioner, Non-Resident Tamils’ Welfare, on Sunday.

The commissioner also warned of strict legal action against agents/agencies in TN sending people abroad for work without being registered with the union government.

The commissioner also said agents in places such as Dubai, Bangkok, Singapore, and India associated with these firms are recruiting Indian nationals by taking simple interviews and typing tests and offering high salaries, hotel bookings, visa and return air tickets.

“Visa on arrival in Thailand or Laos does not permit employment and the Lao authorities do not issue work permits to Indian nationals coming on such visas,” he added.

Helpline for overseas Tamils

For information on overseas employment and resolving issues faced by Tamils abroad, contact the toll-free numbers of the Tamil Nadu government’s Commissionerate of Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils:

18003093793 (within India)

8069009901 (for calls from abroad)

8069009900 (Give a missed call)

One can contact the Protector of Emigrants, Chennai, for assistance on 9042149222

For any help or clarification on job offers in Laos and Cambodia, contact the Indian Mission at: '