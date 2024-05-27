Off the cuff: Watchman’s theft

People were cheering for FSSAI officials recently when they started a crackdown on illegal tobacco items and fined 12 shops at Tindivanam in Villupuram, as directed by District Collector C Palani. However, the scene suddenly turned darkly comic when the officials used banned plastic covers, similar to the ones for which hundreds of restaurant owners were fined, to seal the shops which were at fault. After a moment of confusion, the public started asking whether the officials sealed the shops merely for the sake of it or they forgot the usual cotton clothes used for sealing. Locals slammed the FSSAI for using the plastic covers, which they are supposed to keep out of the state. Now, who watches the watchman?

Gentleman politics

Having respect for your opponent is the real sportsman spirit. But when AIADMK leader Sellur K Raju took this ‘gentlemanly’ approach, it just created another controversy in Tamil politics. Last week, he posted a video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, mentioning him as the young leader whom he admires. The video caused a major uproar on social media, especially among his party cadre. Though Sellur Raju justified it as a personal perspective and nothing political, opposition towards the post remained high among his party cadre, forcing Raju to delete the post later.

Missing person

The line of patients struggling to get their scans done at the Tenkasi District Government Headquarters Hospital (GHQH) was getting long, when everyone realised a woman radiologist at the hospital was on unauthorised leave for a much longer period. The officials later found her running a private scan centre opposite the GHQH. She is also allegedly refusing to pay lakhs of rupees in security bonds that she owes to the state government. “A notice has been served to her for her unauthorised absence,” said a health official. Well, should the queue of patients reach the road for authorities to act?

(Contributed by Bagalavan Perier B, MS Thanaraj, Thinakaran Rajamani; compiled by Sneha Joseph)