Seven-year-old girl eats fried rice in Salem, dies with nosebleed

SALEM: A seven-year-old girl died after experiencing sudden nosebleeds following her dinner at Fairlands, Salem on Friday. The case has drawn attention to potential health risks in frequently consuming preservative-laden foods.

Her mother, S Poojakumari, told TNIE that as the girl, S Lakshmikumari, loved fried rice, she ate it regularly and on Friday night her dinner comprised fried rice, chapati, and brinjal curry, and around 10 pm, her nose started bleeding.

Though the child’s parents rushed her to Salem Government Hospital, she was declared dead on arrival. A case was registered at the Fairlands police station.

Preliminary findings from the autopsy results indicated the presence of fluids in her body. These samples have been sent to a laboratory for detailed analysis to determine the exact cause of death.

Police suspect that the regular consumption of fried rice may have impacted her digestive system, potentially leading to a nostril block and the fatal nosebleed. Fairlands police Inspector told TNIE, “We are conducting a thorough investigation and awaiting the results of the fluid samples.”