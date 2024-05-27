Stray dog rescued from 80-foot well in Coimbatore shows heartwarming gratitude to rescuers

COIMBATORE: Fire and Rescue service personnel rescued a stray dog from an 80-foot dry well at a grove in Karacheri near Kinathukkadavu on the city outskirts on Sunday morning.The dog displayed fondness for the Fire and Rescue Personnel following the rescue operation.

According to sources, the owner of the grove, Karuppasamy, noticed the barking sound of the dog and realised that the stray dog might have entered the grove and fell into the well unexpectedly.

The dog was unable to come out of the well despite the lack of water and it had attempted several times to climb the well on its own.

The owner informed the Kinathukkadavu Fire and Rescue Service Department. Following the information, a team of fire and rescue service personnel led by Kinathukkadavu station officer P Thangaraja, along with four others, Sakthi Ganesh, Vallarasu, Sivakumar, Bharatkumar visited the grove at Keeraikadu in Karacheri.