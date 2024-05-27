Stray dog rescued from 80-foot well in Coimbatore shows heartwarming gratitude to rescuers

COIMBATORE: Fire and Rescue service personnel rescued a stray dog from an 80-foot dry well at a grove in Karacheri near Kinathukkadavu on the city outskirts on Sunday morning.The dog displayed fondness for the Fire and Rescue Personnel following the rescue operation.
According to sources, the owner of the grove, Karuppasamy, noticed the barking sound of the dog and realised that the stray dog might have entered the grove and fell into the well unexpectedly.
The dog was unable to come out of the well despite the lack of water and it had attempted several times to climb the well on its own.
The owner informed the Kinathukkadavu Fire and Rescue Service Department. Following the information, a team of fire and rescue service personnel led by Kinathukkadavu station officer P Thangaraja, along with four others, Sakthi Ganesh, Vallarasu, Sivakumar, Bharatkumar visited the grove at Keeraikadu in Karacheri.
While Vallarasu entered the grove by tying himself in a rope and then rescued the dog in a sack along with him others were waiting outside.
After half an hour, the dog was rescued successfully. However, the dog refused to move away from the personnel and started bonding with them as it was flagging his tail. It has also refused to allow the fire and rescue professionals to take the rope along with them to the fire station and showed emotions.
Thangaraja told TNIE that usually the dogs ran away after rescue. However, this dog expressed gratitude to us for the rescue, and we were amazed by the affection that was shown to us.