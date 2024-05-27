TN police to revamp boys and girls club with support of private companies

COIMBATORE: The state police department has planned to strengthen the Police Boys and Girls Club across the state and has drawn a plan to take care of its members until they finish schooling.

State nodal officer of the project S Rajeshwari told TNIE that they have been holding meetings with respective range officers to increase the number of clubs to engage children in their talent-based activities and to generate additional funding to run the clubs in a better way.

The first Police Boys and Girls Club was established in Nagercoil in 1959 and it was started to wean away underprivileged children from anti-social activity and to provide them with a platform to properly utilise their leisure time to develop their interests through studies, sports, and extracurricular activities. It also works to rehabilitate and reform children in conflict with the law.

There are 473 clubs across the state with 19,721 children including 13,585 girls. However, in the last few years, the activities of these clubs have come down. Meanwhile, as the number of juveniles is on the rise, the police department has decided to concentrate on the club activities. As part of it, IPS officer Rajeshwari was appointed recently and she has been constantly visiting the districts where the clubs are inactive.

Rajeshwari said, “In many districts except for Chennai and few others, the number of clubs is very less, and in districts like Tiruvallur, a club does not even exist. We are planning on starting a club wherever needed, enrolling all the students and guiding them in academics, sports, and other fields, ” adding, “The State government has allocated around `1.50 lakh per year to each club. We are planning to run these clubs with private participation as the demand will be high.”