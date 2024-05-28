10,200 tree saplings to be planted in Kovai city

COIMBATORE: The Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) commenced tree-planting works in the five zones of the city on Monday. The civic body has identified 265 places across the city which include public parks and Open Space Reservation (OSR) lands.

A total of 10,200 tree saplings are set to be planted as part of the Green Tamil Nadu Mission project, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabhakaran on Monday inaugurated the drive near the Kurichi Housing Unit in the South Zone. Various activities are being carried out to protect the environment and natural resources in the city limits.

In the first phase, a total of 10,123 trees including Vembu, Poovarasan, Pungan and Nawal tree varieties will be planted and maintained at around 264 places such as municipal parks, OSR lands, banks of ponds, lakes and other water bodies in all 100 wards in the city.

Earlier, the Commissioner inspected the underground drainage works carried out by the TWAD Board in the east zone of the city. The cleaning of UGD machine holes by sanitary workers near the district collector's office was also reviewed.

The Commissioner also inspected the stormwater drain construction works near the ESI hospital on Kamarajar Road. He instructed the officials to expedite the work and complete the project before the onset of the monsoon season. The Rs 4.5 crore project under the Credit Guarantee Fund Scheme extends for 2.2 kilometres.

Assistant Commissioner (IC) Ilangovan, Assistant Executive Engineer Kanagaraj, Zonal Health Officer Andiappan, Assistant Engineer Sabariraj and other corporation officers were present.