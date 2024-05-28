Erode: Poacher caught from home while preparing wild rabbit for cooking

ERODE: A 31-year-old man was arrested by the forest department on Sunday evening for killing wild animals in the Anthiyur forest range in Erode district. Three air guns, knives, sandalwood pieces and rabbit meat were seized from him.

The arrested person is G Prakash of Gurunathapuram area in Anthiyur in Erode district. He was arrested following checks conducted by the forest department personnel at houses in Gurunathapuram on Sunday evening.

The checks were conducted following a tip-off. Prakash was caught at home when he was cutting up a rabbit he had killed in the forest.

Three air guns with lenses, knives, nets, torch lights, four sandalwood sticks, rabbit curry and leather were seized from him. Anthiyur forest ranger R Murugesan led the checks at houses, said forest department officials.

"Prakash admitted that he bought the guns from pet shops in Coimbatore and Erode. Small animals like rabbits and birds can only be hunted with that air gun. No licence is required to own those air guns. But hunting with that gun is a crime," a forest officer explained.

"He has killed birds and rabbits with the air gun. Earlier we got information that some people from Gurunathapuram village often go hunting in the forest. Based on that alert we arrested Prakash during the raid. The weight of the sandalwood blocks seized from him is about 20 kg. He has no previous cases. Further investigations are on," the officer added.