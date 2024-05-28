Saffron represents divisiveness, Tamil Nadu Governor has insulted Tiruvalluvar, says DMK

CHENNAI: Governor R N Ravi showered flowers on a portrait of poet Tiruvalluvar that was ‘stained’ by saffron, the DMK party organ Murasoli said in an editorial. “Today, what does Saffron symbolise? It represents divisiveness! Is it not an insult to Tiruvalluvar, who stood for equality, to portray him in saffron clothes,” the editorial asked.

The ruling party on Monday charged that Ravi is adopting the age-old trick of ‘destroying by embracing’. The editorial said the governor paying homage to Tiruvalluvar in saffron indicated that he was trying to destroy its uniqueness.

“There was a time when a group tried to accord the highest importance to ‘Kamba Ramayanam’ to downgrade Tirukkural. This group used to lecture about devotional literature rather than Sangam literature. They won’t come near Sangam literature. Only after breaking these stumbling blocks, Tirukkural was raised as universal literature. Having no other way, they are now trying to fabricate that Tirukkural deals with Vedic principles,” the editorial said.

Referring to ‘Vaikasi Anusham Valluvar Thirunaal’ celebrated by the governor, the DMK mouthpiece alleged that he was trying to change the official date of celebration of Tiruvalluvar Day to honour the great poet. Tiruvalluvar Day is being celebrated alongside Pongal festival and it is as per Government Orders and the governor is attempting to change that.