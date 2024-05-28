Salem: 57 nursing students hospitalised due to food poisoning

SALEM: At least 57 students of the SPC Institute of Nursing Education and Research were admitted to Salem Government Hospital on Monday morning due to suspected food poisoning. The incident occurred after the students ate from their hostel canteen.

Sources said 10 students started feeling sick on Sunday night after consuming red pea curry. By Monday morning the number increased and as their health started getting worse they were taken to the Salem Government Hospital.

R Mani, dean of Salem GH, told TNIE, “A total of 57 students have been admitted due to food poisoning and five out of them are being treated in the ICU. We are working to ensure that all the students recover quickly.” Salem District Collector R Brinda Devi visited the hospital. A thorough inspection was conducted at the hostel canteen by a team led by Food Safety Officer M R Kathiravan and the canteen was temporarily sealed.