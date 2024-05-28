‘Savukku’ Shankar case: CBI must probe persons who met with HC judge, says advocate Elephant G Rajendran

CHENNAI: Taking serious note of the incident of two ‘highly-placed’ persons meeting Justice G R Swaminathan of Madras High Court to request him not to decide on merits a habeas corpus petition filed against YouTuber ‘Savukku’ Shankar, Elephant G Rajendran, an advocate of Madras HC, has written a petition to the HC’s Registrar General and the Supreme Court’s Secretary General seeking a CBI probe into the matter.

In his petition, Rajendran mentioned that is it necessary the identities of the two individuals be ascertained and action be taken against them for criminal contempt. He prayed the HC Registrar General list the petition before an appropriate bench for ordering the CBI probe.

Shankar’s bail hearing adjourned to May 30

Meanwhile, judge M Chenkamalaselvan of the Special Court for EC and NDPS Act in Madurai on Monday adjourned the hearing of a bail petition filed by ‘Savukku’ Shankar to May 30, as Shankar’s counsel sought additional time once again.