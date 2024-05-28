Tamil Nadu government must take over Manjolai estate after lease period: DMK leader

TIRUNELVELI: Former Assembly Speaker and DMK district secretary R Avudaiappan submitted a petition to Collector KP Karthikeyan on Monday, demanding the state government to take over the Manjolai tea estate from the private firm, whose 99-year lease period of the estate ends in 2028, to secure the livelihoods of nearly 2,000 tea estate workers.

In the petition, Avudaiappan said, "The private firm had received 8373.57 acres of land on Manjolai hills from Singampatti Zameen on a 99-year lease on February 12, 1929. Over the years, workers, who were recruited from Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts and Kerala, set up tea plantations on Manjolai, Kakkachi, Naalumukku, Oothu and Kuthiraivetti areas of the hills. At present, the fifth generation of those workers are employed in the tea estate."

Stating that the hilly region falls under the Manimuthar town panchayat, chaired by a woman tea estate worker, Avudaiappan added, "The private firm had earlier approached the high court and apex court seeking patta in its name. However, the demand was rejected in 2018, and the forest department declared 23,000 acres of the land including the tea estate as reserved forest. Hence, the firm has to vacate the estate in 2028."

He further recalled that the Tamil Nadu government had created job opportunities for Sri Lankan Tamils in 1967 by creating tea plantations in Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts through the Tamil Nadu Tea Plantation Corporation (TANTEA).

In a similar move, he urged the government to take over the Manjolai tea estate, after the private firm vacates the land. Otherwise, these workers will become refugees in the plains, he said, adding that the firm has already begun talks with workers over compulsory retirement.