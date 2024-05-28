Tamil Nadu residents could soon avail government’s chopper services to fly across state

CHENNAI: Availing helicopter services to reach far flung areas within Tamil Nadu could soon become a reality, as the state government is formulating a mechanism and planning to issue a G.O. to enable the use of helicopters for travel between TN cities and towns, according to Sandeep Nanduri, managing director of the Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO).

Nanduri stated that the TN government is working out a mechanism which will leverage the National Civil Aviation Policy and the Helicopter Policy of the central government, enabling helicopter operators to utilise around 80 unused helipads across the state to provide connectivity between cities and towns. “This will standardise various services, be it booking or maintenance of helipads,” he added. It is to be noted TIDCO is the nodal agency for facilitating regional air connectivity.

The proposed intra-state service utilising helicopters — and small airplanes — would not just benefit airline operators and enable the ‘common man’ to fly at affordable prices, but also boost the local manufacturing industry and lead to job creation, he added.

TIDCO Project Director B Krishnamoorthy said the scheme would be implemented in phases. It could be utilised for emergency medical services, maintenance of law and order, recreational, medical and religious tourism, organ transportation and ground support services, among other uses, he noted.