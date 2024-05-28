Tiruppur: Two youths killed as bikes collide

TIRUPPUR: Two youngsters were killed after the bike they were riding hit another bike in Avinashipalayam near Tiruppur city on Sunday night.

The deceased were Karthik (23) and his friend Chandru (23), both residents of Velayuthampalayam village in Avinashipalayam.

The duo were on the way to take a gas cylinder from their relative's house at Koduvai. The accident occurred near Chenkattupirivu when rider Karthik attempted to overtake another bike. His vehicle hit the bike in front as the latter veered off course by a few feet, said a police source.

Karthik and Chandru were thrown off the bike fell on the median and received severe injuries to the head and shoulders. They were brought to Tiruppur Government Hospital and were declared dead on arrival.

Veeraraghavan, who was on the other bike, was also admitted to the same hospital with injuries.

A case was registered at the Avinashipalayam Police Station and investigations are on.