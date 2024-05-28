Veggie prices soar past Rs 50 per kilo at Madurai market

MADURAI: A drop in supply from local cultivators owing to the recent change in weather conditions has significantly impacted vegetable markets in Madurai, with the prices of veggies soaring beyond Rs 50 per kilogram over the past couple of weeks. Experts opine that the situation is likely to prevail for another couple of weeks till the next harvest season.

On Sunday, the vegetable prices crossed the Rs 50 mark per kilogram due to a hike in demand coupled with the drop in supply. For instance, the price of a crate of tomatoes, which was sold at Rs 100 in early May, rose to Rs 230 on May 21 and went up further to Rs 500 on Sunday.

While a kilogram of shallots, which was sold at Rs 40 earlier, now costs Rs 75, prices of other vegetables, including beetroot, brinjal, ladies finger, and potatoes, crossed Rs 50-60 per kg, sources said.

Further, the prices of beans, coriander, soya beans and butter beans have gone over the roof, and stands at Rs 150, Rs 160, Rs 160, and Rs 200, respectively, giving a hard time for the consumers. "The prices of almost all vegetables have gone up. While the wholesale market prices are above Rs 50/kg, small retail shops are selling them for even higher prices," said Rajesh Kannan, a Madurai resident, adding that many were unable to store vegetables due to the constant change in weather conditions.

Speaking to TNIE, N Chinnamayan, president of the Central Market All Traders Federation in Madurai, said, "Almost 70% of the vegetables at Mattuthavani are brought from other state markets and only 30% are sourced from local cultivators. Yet, the local cultivators play a vital role in catering to the demands in rural areas, as smaller traders from other parts purchase directly from the farmers."

Chinnamayan added, "Following the recent rainfall, the supply from local cultivators in Dindigul, Ottanchathiram and other places stopped completely. As a result, we are now forced to rely entirely on other state markets. Additionally, small traders are approaching the central market for stocks, as are unavailable from local cultivators. On Sunday, only 16 vegetable-laden lorries arrived at the market, as against the usual number of 16 lorries." He also hinted that the prices will remain higher till the next harvest season, which is set to begin in a month.

Meanwhile, M Ramar, a tomato farmer from Ramanathapuram, said the harvest process concluded considerably earlier this year. "This year, there was no 100 days' work due to the Model Code of Conduct in effect, and we were able to get enough workers to carry out the harvest activities quickly. Till mid-May, we got only Rs 10/kg for the produce. However, now, the prices are above Rs 40/kg, thereby providing some profit to the farmers," he said, adding that MSP should be implemented to avoid such massive difference in produce prices.

