Boost for farmers as Karur co-op department buys 3 drones to rent out for agricultural work

KARUR : In a move that could spell relief for farmers struggling to find labourers for application of fertilisers and pesticides in their fields, the district cooperative department has procured three agriculture drones that will be rented out soon for agricultural work. District Collector M Thangavel inspected a demonstration of the drones at the collectorate on Monday.

While farmers already are using drones rented out from private players for spraying pesticides and fertilisers, the high hourly rent charged raised demands for the agriculture department to itself procure a few of them and rent them out for lower rates.

According to sources, private players rent out drones at about Rs 1,200 per hour. A drone can spray pesticide or fertilisers over an acre in about an hour. It is against this backdrop that the cooperative department in Karur procured the three drones by tapping into the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund (AIF).

Joint Registrar of the cooperative department, Karur, P Kantharaja, said that the drones equipped with sensors will be made available to farmers at a low rent through the primary agricultural credit cooperative societies (PACCS) at Inungur, Kallai and Cinthalavadi. Training to operate the drones will be provided, he added. The drones may be rented out for Rs 800/hour, sources stated.