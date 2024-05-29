Camp inspector held in connection with man's murder in Tamil Nadu

VIRUDHUNAGAR/RAMANATHAPURAM: A Mandapam camp office inspector was arrested for alleged involvement in the murder of a 60-year-old man here on Tuesday, and departmental action has been initiated against her. According to sources, Sathiyasheela, an inspector of the Mandapam camp, was booked in connection with the murder of V Ramar, a resident of Srivilliputhur.

On May 22, Ramar went to a temple festival in Srivilliputhur, along with his family members, where a dispute broke out between him and fiver others -- one Ramkumar (29), his father Ramasamy, his brother Rajendran and his wife Jeyalakshmi. Police sources said that Ramkumar and his family wanted to install the idol of a lion inside the temple at their own expenses.

However, Ramar and other villagers objected the move, stating that a collective contribution from the villagers was necessary to install the idol in the temple. Subsequently, Ramar was attacked by Ramkumar and his family, and was under treatment. He succumbed to his injuries on Saturday, sources added.

Following this, Srivilliputhur Town police registered a case against Ramasamy, Rajendran, and Ramkumar and Jeyalakshmi under murder charges. Meanwhile, it surfaced that Sathiyasheela, who was involved in another case, has links with Ramar's death, and was arrested from Bengaluru in this regard. Further probe is on.