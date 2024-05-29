Child marriages in Salem reduced from 61 in 2022 to 44 last year

SALEM: Child marriages in Salem district witnessed a significant decline between April 2022 and April 2024, with the concerted efforts of various governmental departments and awareness campaigns. According to data shared by the District Social Welfare Board, in 2022, Salem reported 243 child marriages, of which authorities intervened and stopped 182. Sixty one marriages happened, leading to 61 FIRs being filed.

In 2023, the number of child marriages dropped to 143. Authorities managed to prevent 99 of these marriages, with 44 conducted, resulting in 44 FIRs.

R. Suganthi, the District Social Welfare Officer, highlighted specific areas with high incidence of child marriages, including Ayothiapattinam, Ammapet, Varagampadi, Udayapatti, Omalur, Kadayampatti, and Panamarathupatti. “We intensified our efforts by conducting awareness programs across 374 schools and 51 colleges and organizing 37 rallies,” she told TNIE.

Complementing these efforts, the Crime Against Women and Children ADSP, G. Annadurai, emphasized the impact of widespread awareness campaigns conducted in 1,051 public places. “Our initiatives have led to a substantial number of phone calls reporting potential child marriages. The public now understands the severe consequences, including two years of imprisonment and fines up to one lakh rupees, for enabling such practices,” he stated.

Underlying socio-economic factors contributing to child marriages M Simonraj, the District Child Protection Officer in-charge emphasized, “Many child marriages occur due to family’s financial inability to support higher education of girl children. Through the Mission-Vatsalya Sponsorship under the Child Care Institution, we provide financial assistance to such families and ensure the affected girls receive care and support.” The effectiveness of these measures is reflected in the statistics for the first four months of 2024. During this period, the number of reported child marriages fell to 39, with authorities stopping 33, and only six FIRs were filed for marriages that proceeded.

The increased awareness and preventive measures have been bolstered by the toll-free help line 181, which is now well-known across Tamil Nadu, with the extensive awareness programs. Children and their families are more informed about the legal repercussions and support systems in place, fostering hope for continued reduction in child marriages.