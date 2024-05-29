DVAC books staff of local fund audit department, seizes Rs 1.5 lakh

DINDIGUL: Sleuths of DVAC conducted a search at the office of the assistant director of the Department of Local Fund Audit at the district collectorate in the night hours on Monday and seized unaccountable cash worth Rs 1.57 lakh. Subsequently, DVAC officials registered a case against 15 persons, including seven audit inspectors and eight panchayat clerks, and investigation is under way.



According to sources, the local fund audit department has been tasked with the auditing of a total of 306 panchayats of the district for the year 2023-24. The DVAC received a tip-off saying that the department staff allegedly received bribe from concerned elected representatives of the panchayats to expedite the audit process.



Based on the information, a team led by Deputy Superintendent of DVAC Nagarajan carried out a search at the office for over six hours, inspected the entire office, and seized unaccountable cash of Rs 1.57 lakh from eight staff members. After inquiry, 15 staff were booked by the DVAC sleuths, and further probe is on, sources added.