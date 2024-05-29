Gudalur forest division rescues wild elephant calf from 30-foot well

NILGIRIS: After more than eight hours of effort and struggle, a team of Gudalur forest division officials rescued a female wild elephant calf that fell into a 30-foot well at Kurinchi Nagar in Kolapalli in Pandalur Taluk in the early hours of Wednesday.

The calf is believed to have fallen into the dry well allegedly before Wednesday morning 3 am when the animal was roaming along with its mother and three other elephants in a herd. The landowner, Chandran, after noticing the trumpeting sound of elephants, informed the Gudalur forest division officials, who in turn visited and chased away the animal after a long struggle and confirmed that the calf was in the well.

Following the separation, a herd of four elephants, including a mother, repeatedly delivered trumpeting sounds aggressively as well as affection over the calf. While a team was deputed to keep the mother elephant at some distance, another team was involved in rescuing the calf elephant.

A drone has been used to locate the herd. More than 70 staff from Cherambadi, Bitherkadu, Pandalur, Nadukani and Gudalur forest ranges have been involved in the operation in the presence of a veterinarian.

The forest department officials also made announcements to the local people to avoid venturing out of the house in Kurichi Nagar, and vehicle movement was also stopped to prevent wild elephant-motorist interactions.

According to an official from the Gudalur Forest Division, “Two excavator vehicles were used to create a ramp along the well that helped the calf animal come out of it and join with the herd. A rope was also tied to the animal's right hind leg.

“Separate teams have been monitoring the calf elephant. The rescue was commenced at 6am and completed at 1.30 pm,” the official said