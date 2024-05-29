No stretcher, woman carries mother at GH in TN; RMO served memo

ERODE: After a video of a woman carrying her injured mother around Erode Government Hospital went viral on social media, a memo was issued to the hospital superintendent and Resident Medical Officer to explain the non-provision of a stretcher to an injured senior citizen on Monday.

Sources said M Sornam, (75), a resident of Periya Valasu in Erode was severely injured on her leg when she was hit by a bike while walking on the road. Hence, her daughter Valarmathi took Sornam to the Erode Government Hospital by auto.

It is alleged that when Valarmathi reached the hospital she asked the hospital staff for a stretcher, but it was not provided for a long time. So, Valarmathi carried her mother into the hospital premises. It is also alleged that the staff instructed Valarmathi to get the out-patient (OP) registration slip due to which she again carried her mother to get that.

After receiving the OP slip she picked her mother up and went to the emergency department. Some of the people in the hospital took a video of this and posted it on social media which went viral.

Following this, Ambika Shanmugam, joint director of the health department on Tuesday issued a memo to GH Superintendent Venkatesh and RMO Sasi Rekha in this regard.

Ambika also said, “An investigation in this matter will be held on Thursday and appropriate action will be taken after the investigation.”