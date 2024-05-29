Panchayat prez denies SC man funeral aid in TN, BDO sends report to collector

TENKASI: A scheduled caste resident of Avudaiyanur panchayat has recently submitted a petition with Chief Minister MK Stalin’s special cell, stating that the panchayat president, who belongs to a dominant caste, is refusing to sanction financial assistance for funeral expenses of his deceased wife over a previous conflict.

The petitioner, P Karuppasamy, has alleged that Avudaiyanur panchayat president Kuthalinga Raja alias Gopi, practised caste discrimination. “People of Arunthathiyarpuram had been demanding for a drainage system for decades, but the local body administration allocated the funds for our area only in 2021.

Gopi, however, constructed a drainage in another area with the fund allocated for drainage construction works in our area. The residents, including myself, brought this matter to the district collector’s notice. We also circulated the issue through news channels and social media. This forced Gopi to construct a drainage in our area at that time,” Karuppasamy said in his petition.

Meanwhile, Karuppasamy’s wife, K Esakkiammal, died on April 22 due to health issues. “Keeping the conflict over drainage in his mind, the panchayat president refused to sanction funeral aid for my deceased wife,” added Karuppasamy, whose petition was forwarded by the CM’s special cell to Kalyana Rama Subramanian, block development officer (village panchayat), Keezhapavoor block.

In a letter on Thursday, Subramanian instructed the panchayat president to immediately disburse the funeral aid to Karuppasamy, and warned him the matter would be taken to the district collector if he failed to do so. On Tuesday, Subramanian also visited Avudaiyanur village to make Gopi disburse the aid. But, to no avail.

Speaking to TNIE, Gopi said that the vice-president and secretary of the panchayat were not cooperating with him in disbursing the aid to Karuppasamy. Subramanian said that he had submitted a detailed report to collector AK Kamal Kishore in this connection.