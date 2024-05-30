8 nabbed in Tambaram for murder and burglary

CHENNAI: The Tambaram police arrested eight people, including a minor, in two separate cases on Wednesday.

Anand (42), Sivakumar alias Ranjith (28), Ajith Kumar (28), Kavin Raj (31) and Samraj (40), all auto drivers, were arrested for the murder of another driver Karthick Raja (26) near Tambaram bus terminus.

Police said the suspects had a dispute with Karthcik over parking. The gang attacked him with knives and Karthick died on the spot on Monday. The body was sent for autopsy.

The police arrested Vijay (23), Thirumalai (19) and a minor boy for attacking A Rajesh (30) and stealing his mobile phone. Police said the deceased was walking along Chembarambakkam when the gang waylaid him and asked for money.

As he refused, the trio attacked him with knives and stole his cell phone. A couple of hours later, Rajesh developed a complication and died at the hospital.