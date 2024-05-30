Dead Puffer fish wash ashore in Pamban

RAMANATHAPURAM: A large amount of dead Puffer fish was spotted on the shore near Pamban in Ramanathapuram. Locals said the climate change may have caused the fish to wash ashore.



Pufferfish species are generally spotted in waters around the Gulf of Mannar and Palk Bay. Given its poisonous traits, the fish species has no market here. So, even if it gets caught in fishing nets, fishermen usually toss it back into the sea.



The past couple of days have witnessed a large number of dead Puffer fish reportedly washing ashore near Mohammadiarpuram area. Local fishermen said that usually one or two such would get caught in the net of traditional trawlers, and die. These would be left at the shore.



While local officials stated that this fish species would migrate close to the shore during breeding season, climate change could have caused its death. However, a marine biologist from Ramanathapuram was not certain about the cause of death of these fish and called for a detailed study to ascertain the cause.