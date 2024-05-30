Karaikal police seek to try juvenile as adult for premeditated murder and sexual assault

KARAIKAL: A day after a 17-year-old was arrested by the Karaikal police on the charge of murdering his 13- year-old neighbour, police have decided to make a request to try the juvenile as an adult in the case.

Police said the crime was a premeditated murder and the accused had bought knife and a pair of gloves from an online portal to commit the crime and conceal the evidence.

According to police sources, the juvenile, who was also booked under Pocso Act for sexual assault of the victim’s 10- year-old sister, had been quarrelling with the boy for more than a week over the sexual assault incident.

The victim, a Class 8 student, who was missing since Monday afternoon, was found dead with multiple stab injuries at the house adjacent to his home by the victim’s family members. The Neravy police later arrested the 17-year-old juvenile near Mayiladuthurai on Tuesday.

Police said on Wednesday that the accused had stabbed the victim multiple times to death. “The juvenile had misbehaved with the victim’s sister. The boy objected to this and went to the house of the accused and confronted him.

Infuriated by this, the suspect stabbed the boy to death on Monday,” Karaikal SSP Manish told TNIE on Wednesday. According to sources, the families have been living next to each other for the past two years.