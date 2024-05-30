Karaikal police seek to try juvenile as adult for premeditated murder and sexual assault

KARAIKAL: A day after a 17-year-old was arrested by the Karaikal police on the charge of murdering his 13- year-old neighbour, police have decided to make a request to try the juvenile as an adult in the case.
Police said the crime was a premeditated murder and the accused had bought knife and a pair of gloves from an online portal to commit the crime and conceal the evidence.
According to police sources, the juvenile, who was also booked under Pocso Act for sexual assault of the victim’s 10- year-old sister, had been quarrelling with the boy for more than a week over the sexual assault incident.
The victim, a Class 8 student, who was missing since Monday afternoon, was found dead with multiple stab injuries at the house adjacent to his home by the victim’s family members. The Neravy police later arrested the 17-year-old juvenile near Mayiladuthurai on Tuesday.
Police said on Wednesday that the accused had stabbed the victim multiple times to death. “The juvenile had misbehaved with the victim’s sister. The boy objected to this and went to the house of the accused and confronted him.
Infuriated by this, the suspect stabbed the boy to death on Monday,” Karaikal SSP Manish told TNIE on Wednesday. According to sources, the families have been living next to each other for the past two years.
Suspect bought knife, pair of gloves online
The accused, a Class 9 school dropout, was living with his mother after his father got separated. The police ruled out the mother as a suspect in the case as she was out at work.
“The suspect had ordered the knife and a pair of gloves through an online portal. Due to the heinous nature of the crime, we have decided to request the juvenile to be tried as an adult in the case,” Manish said.
A case was registered at Neravy police station under IPC Section 302 (murder) on Monday night. After the arrest and interrogation of the accused, the police have also booked him under Section 10 (aggravated sexual assault) of the Pocso Act.
According to police, the juvenile was presented before the Juvenile Justice Board in Karaikal on Wednesday. “While the juvenile is currently in an observation home in Puducherry, the board may conduct a preliminary assessment of his mental and physical capacity to commit offences under Section 15 of Juvenile Justice Act,” the Karaikal SSP said.
According to Section 19 of the JJ Act, the case may be transferred to a children’s court after the receipt of preliminary assessment from the JJ board. The children’s court shall ensure that the child in conflict with law is sent to a place of safety till he attains the age of 21 years and thereafter, he may be transferred to a jail.