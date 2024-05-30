Madras HC seeks state government's reply over wild elephant deaths

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Thursday issued notice to the state and central governments on a PIL seeking effective steps to prevent electrocution of wild animals, mainly elephants.

A division bench of Justices R Vijayakumar and G Arul Murugan issued the direction while disposing a PIL filed by Balu Rajasekaran, who stated that the synchronised elephant population estimation carried out in 2017 said that Tamil Nadu had 2,761 elephants out of the national count of 27,312.

Between 2001 and 2015, 1,113 elephants died in TN, according to the forest department. Majority of deaths were caused by electrocution, poisoning, train accidents, and poaching. Earlier this month, 25-year-old tusker Kuttai Komban was electrocuted to death at the Kannivadi forest in Dindigul.

The petitioner submitted that the state and central governments must take up precautionary measures to safeguard elephants.