Modi’s meditation drama violates MCC, says TNCC

CHENNAI: TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai has described the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meditate at Vivekananda rock in Kanyakumari, when the final phase of polling for the Lok Sabha elections was underway, as nothing but ‘a political fraud’. Since the campaign for the final phase ends on May 30, Modi’s meditation would tantamount to campaigning through TV channels, he said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Selvapernthagai said since this violates the model code of conduct, TNCC will urge the EC to bar Modi from going on with his meditation plan. The DGP should not allow Modi to meditate at Vivekananda rock. He said those who adore the teachings of Swami Vivekananda would not accept this as his act would be belittling the great saint.

“Modi’s meditation has political motives rather than spiritual motives. Further, tourists have been barred from Vivekananda rock for three days when Modi will be meditating. This is snatching away the basic rights of the people,” he added.

CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan, in a tweet, said, “A political leader should not canvass votes either directly or indirectly after the campaign period is over or on the polling day. But Modi plans to violate this rule in a deceitful manner and canvass votes for the seventh phase of Lok Sabha elections by meditating on Vivekananda rock. ECI should not allow him for this. ECI should not allow television channels to telecast Modi’s meditation or through social media.”