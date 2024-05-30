Puducherry CM N Rangasamy restores his 'lucky' four-wheeler

PUDUCHERRY: In a bid to bring back good fortune both politically and in governance, Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy has restored his first car, an Ambassador, which he had discarded seven years ago after two decades of use. Believing in its auspiciousness, he has started using it once again.

Rangasamy shared his sentiments with newsmen on Tuesday evening after taking a nostalgic ride with Lt Governor C P Radhakrishnan. "It is a car with good luck and I am happy to ride it once again. I intend to provide good governance and ensure the well-being and development of Puducherry," he remarked.

The Chief Minister purchased the Ambassador in 1997 and used it proudly when he first assumed office as Chief Minister on October 27, 2001, heading a Congress government. His tenure was marked by popular governance, and he was re-elected in 2006. Despite being ousted by political opponents within his party in 2008, Rangasamy made a comeback in 2011 by founding his own political party, the All India NR Congress. However, when the car began experiencing mechanical issues in 2016, it was left idle at his old residence. Rangasammy lost power in the elections that year.

Rangasamy, a staunch believer in astrology and zodiac signs on the advice of experts, decided to refurbish the car to restore his earlier success politically and in governance. Following a "Guru Puja '' at his Appa Paithiyasamy temple on May 16, he sent the car to an automobile workshop in Thoothukudi and restored it for Rs. 5 lakh. The refurbished Ambassador was returned to Puducherry five days ago and has since been used by Rangasamy for local events, with plans to reserve it for significant political and official occasions.

Lt. Governor Radhakrishnan, intrigued by the car, inquired about it, prompting Rangasamy to drive to Raj Nivas and share its history and significance. Following this, the Chief Minister and the Lt. Governor took a ride through the town, covering St. Louis Road, S V Patel Salai, Beach Road, and Dumas Street, before returning to Raj Nivas. The nostalgic ride ended with Rangasamy dropping Radhakrishnan back at Raj Nivas.

The Chief Minister aims to recapture the glory of his earlier tenure with the Congress and have a smooth and successful governance, party sources said.