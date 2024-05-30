Security beefed up ahead of Shah visit to Pudukkai temple

PUDUKKOTTAI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah is set to visit Rajarajeshwari Udanurai Satyavakeeswarar and Kottai Bhairavar Temple in Thirumayam on Thursday and offer Pooja in the Temple.

Amit shah will land in Tiruchy international airport in afternoon by a special aircraft, and then by helicopter he will reach Sivaganga and from there via road he is expected to reach the temple in Pudukkottai.

Tight security is in place at Tiruchy Airport and the area around the temple ahead of his arrival.

Earlier, Amit Shah had planned to visit the temple during his Lok Sabha poll campaign last month, but the entire event was cancelled due to the weather conditions in the area.