TN: 22 injured as tourist bus hits median

KRISHNAGIRI : Three people suffered serious injuries and 19 escaped with minor injuries when a tourist bus from Chennai heading to Hogenakkal met with an accident near Kandikuppam on Wednesday.

According to police, 21 persons including 13 women from Ambattur and Perambur were on their way to Hogenakkal. When the bus was near Government College of Engineering, Bargur, in the wee hours of Wednesday, driver S Kalimulla (48) lost control and the vehicle hit the median. In the impact, A Shahul Hameed (54), S Mohideen Abdul Khadar (53), S Nasleen (17) received grievous injuries in their head. They were admitted to the Government Krishnagiri Medical College Hospital. Fifteen others with minor injuries were also admitted and six were treated as outpatients.

One of the passengers, A Sirajuddin (52) of Perambur complained to the bus driver at Kandikuppam police station. Police questioned the bus driver.