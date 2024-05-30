TN govt spent Rs 1k crore for sports in last three years

CHENNAI: The state government has allocated over Rs 1,000 crore to the Youth Welfare and Sports Development department since DMK came to power in 2021, said an official press release. The funds were used to develop sports in Tamil Nadu through various measures, including renovation and upgrade of Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Nehru indoor Stadium, Mayor Radhakrishnan hockey stadium, tennis stadium and swimming pools in Chennai. Modern facilities were made available at these places to meet international standards, the release said.

New facilities at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium and Nehru indoor stadium include infrastructural developments like synthetic tracks and LED lighting installations. These were undertaken at a cost of Rs 60 crore. In addition, renovation works are being carried out at all sports arenas and district sports complexes under the TN Sports Development Authority at a cost of Rs 30 crore.

To improve training in various forms of sports and to increase the number of medals in international competitions, the government has appointed 81 foreign coaches. Chief Minister MK Stalin has set aside Rs 87 crore to provide incentives to 2,738 sportspersons who won medals in national and international competitions.