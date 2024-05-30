TN: Kin of man ‘beaten to death’ stage protest near hospital, 8 held

COIMBATORE: The relatives of a 45-year-old man who was allegedly beaten to death by staff of a private hospital on the suspicion that he was a thief, staged a protest on the premises of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) and blocked traffic on Wednesday, demanding the arrest of the hospital owner. Eight people were arrested and four others have been booked in connection with the incident, police said.

The relatives of P Mani, alias Raja, also refused to accept his body from the hospital after post mortem examination claiming they would not receive it until murder charge was invoked against the owner of the hospital. Raja died at the private hospital on Monday night without responding to treatment following the suspected assault by the staff and security guards.

Peelamedu police was informed by the hospital authority about his death. Police investigation revealed that Raja was severely beaten by the hospital personnel after he was caught red-handed by them for the alleged bid to steal iron materials from the campus on Monday morning. Raja collapsed due to injuries and was admitted in the same hospital on Monday afternoon. However, he died without responding to treatment by night. The hospital authority allegedly conveyed the information on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, police said eight people, including the vice-president of the hospital, have been arrested and sent to judicial custody.

“I have a 10-year-old boy and an eight-year-old girl. I work as a daily wage labourer in a private shop. My husband had gone out of home on Monday morning. On Tuesday, we received a call from police that he was beaten to death by the private hospital staff. The owner of the hospital was not booked. We would not receive the body until he is booked,” said Raja’s wife M Suganya.

Inspector P Rajkumar of Peelamedu Station said “All the accused involved in the case were booked under IPC Section 302 (murder). There is no other accused other than the 12 already booked in the case..”