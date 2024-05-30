Vocational course to be taught at Anna University’s CEG

CHENNAI: Following low enrolment of students in the Bachelor of Vocation (BVoc) courses in its Kancheepuram and Arni campuses, Anna University is planning to introduce a three-year course at the College of Engineering, Guindy (CEG) this year, to attract more students to the programme.

Last year, the university had launched the BVoc courses in logistics management and footwear manufacturing at its constituent colleges: University College of Engineering, Kancheepuram, and University College of Engineering, Arni. Thirty seats were sanctioned, but only five students each enrolled in the courses.

Varsity officials believe that CEG is its most prestigious campus and the opportunity to study there will encourage more students to apply for the new courses, creating more awareness around them.

“We have plans to start a BVoc course in augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/VR) in CEG from this year. The matter will be discussed in detail during the syndicate meeting of the university, scheduled for the second week of June. If the syndicate gives a green signal we will launch the course this year,” said R Velraj, vice chancellor of Anna University.

The syllabus for the course has already been prepared by a sector skill council based on industry needs. BVoc courses have been designed to provide job opportunities to students who cannot afford to study engineering courses. Admission will be based on Class 12 marks and the new course will have 30 seats.

“Students who are not good at mathematics can opt for this course as it focuses more on skill development,” said a varsity faculty.

V-C Velraj noted that last year the courses were launched very late in November, failing to attract students. However, if the course is launched in CEG, it has a better chance of higher enrolment numbers. After observing the response of the new course in CEG, the university is also planning to launch BVoc courses in other colleges in the coming years, he added.