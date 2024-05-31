CPM urges Puducherry government to publish temple property details online

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry unit of CPM has urged the government to publish the details of temple properties on the Hindu Religious Institutions (HRI) Department’s official website, similar to Tamilnadu. The demand was highlighted in a memorandum addressed to Chief Minister N Rangasamy by CPM state Secretary R Rajangam.

Rajangam stated that the Puducherry Kamatchi Amman Temple had previously lost property worth `50 crore to illegal confiscation. Thanks to the persistent efforts of CPM, various organizations and court interventions, the land was eventually restored to the temple. However, he noted that there are ongoing complaints about embezzlement of temple properties.

“The party recently received a complaint alleging that the premises of Sri Vedapureeswarar Sri Varadaraja Perumal Koil Devasthanam at Kamatchi Amman Kovil Street had been encroached upon. Legal opinions and directives from various government officials, including a 2011 legal opinion by the law department and subsequent orders from the lieutenant governor, have affirmed that this land belongs to the temple. Despite these directives, influential political figures and wealthy individuals have allegedly continued to encroach on the property,” said Rajangam.

The secretary of HRI issued an order on May 13 instructing the temple to take possession of the disputed land within 15 days. The CPM leader has expressed concerns over repeated disobedience of such government orders and called for a thorough investigation. He demands criminal action against officials who have ignored these directives.

Furthermore, the CPM insists that all temple properties, including land, idols, and ornaments made of gold and silver, should be electronically documented and made available for public viewing online. This transparency measure, they argue, will help safeguard temple properties from misappropriation and ensure accountability.