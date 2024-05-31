Custodial torture: Body handed over to kin in Tamil Nadu

VILLUPURAM: The body of K Raja (44) was handed over to the family members on Thursday, following a Madras HC order on Wednesday. Raja was allegedly tortured in custody by Villupuram taluk police on April 10, as he collapsed dead after a few minutes returning from the station.

“The exhumation, re-postmortem and reinterring is over. It has been unbearable to see my husband go through all this even after his death. My children and I endured the grave pain only to bring justice to his tragic demise.

So, we now await the autopsy report next week to pursue the case further,” Anju told TNIE. Raja was buried at the Mukthi burial ground in Villupuram town in the presence of collector C Palani, and the family members.

His wife Anju had filed a case in the high court seeking investigation in the death of her husband and the court ordered to exhume the body.