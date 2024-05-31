Dalits denied seats under RTE, NCSC issues notice to TN school education dept secretary

COIMBATORE: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Wednesday issued a notice to the secretary of the Tamil Nadu school education department J Kumaragurubaran seeking an explanation for denying admission to Dalit children in self-financing private schools under the Right To Education (RTE) Act.

NCSC sent the notice following a complaint from former member of the TN Sanitary Workers Welfare Board S Selvakumar on May 22. NSCS stated that based on the petition, the commission has decided to inquire into the matter in pursuance of the power conferred upon it under Article 338 of the Constitution of India.

The secretary is requested to submit the facts and information on the action on the petition within 15 days. When asked about it, secretary of school education department J Kumaragurubaran said he would look into the matter.