Five booked for sexually assaulting 19-year-old girl in Theni

THENI: Five persons were booked by the Periyakulam All Women Police on Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a 19-year-old girl in Theni. The case was registered based on a complaint lodged by the girl, who alleged that she was gang-raped by the five accused individuals eight months back.



According to police sources, the girl's father had taken a loan from C Mani, one of the accused, and was unable to repay. She alleged that Mani, along with four others -- Palani, N Navneet, V Suresh and Hari of Periyakulam -- kidnapped her in a car. While Palani and Navaneet sexually assaulted her, Mani took videos on their cell phones and threatened to circulate it on social media if she disclosed the incident to anyone, police sources said. Suresh and Hari stood guard when the alleged assault took place, they added.



On Wednesday, the victim filed a complaint with the Superintendent of Police, Theni, who ordered the All Women Police station to register a case into the incident. Further probe is under way to nab the accused persons, who are on the run.