Ganja peddler who attacked cops in TN held, search on for one more

When they checked a two-wheeler which M Magesh (25), M Gajendran (21), M Naveen (29), and M Berlin (24), of Sivalarkulam, were riding, the police recovered 3kg ganja in two parcels.

TENKASI: A day after two ganja peddlers were booked for allegedly attacking and threatening two police constables near Alangulam bus stand, the primary accused was arrested on Thursday night. Identified as M Kalyana Sundaram of Sivalarkulam village, he had gone to the police station and demanded the cash that was seized from his brother’s house.

“Based on information about ganja smuggling, a police team led by SI S Govindha Raj conducted vehicle checks near a private college in Nallur. When they checked a two-wheeler which M Magesh (25), M Gajendran (21), M Naveen (29), and M Berlin (24), of Sivalarkulam, were riding, the police recovered 3kg ganja in two parcels.

They seized the ganja and the two-wheeler. Another team led by inspector R Mathavan checked Magesh’s house and seized Rs 2 lakh, which was allegedly earned from ganja sale. Magesh, Gajendran, Naveen, and Berlin were arrested under the NDPS Act,” said sources.

“While Sundaram has been caught, a search has been launched to nab Kumar,” sources added.

