In a first at Virudhunagar GMCH, doctors remove woman's dentures' teeth from food pipe

VIRUDHUNAGAR: In a first at the Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in Virudhunagar, doctors successfully performed a surgery on a 57-year-old woman who accidentally swallowed two of her dentures' teeth. The teeth got stuck in the upper part of the food pipe, because of which the woman suffered from breathing issues and faced trouble with swallowing saliva.

Sources said, on May 25 around 9 am, Subbulakshmi was admitted to the ENT section of the hospital. She stated that she had accidentally swallowed two of her upper jaw's denture's teeth while drinking water before bed. Subsequently, a team of ENT doctors took an X-ray and computed tomography (CT) scan and found that the mold teeth along with the clip were stuck in the narrow channel of the upper part of the food pipe. Oxygen level in her blood was also low. Anesthetist Dr Suresh and ENT surgeons Dr Mathew Jackson and Dr Priyanka carried out the surgery, which lasted 45 minutes to an hour, the same day. "The teeth were successfully removed with the help of rigid oesophagoscopy, and without any complications," sources said.

For around two days, Subbulakshmi was under medical supervision in the ICU. Initially, she was allowed to consume liquid, and moved on to solids later. She has recovered. Neither has she developed any side effects, nor does she have trouble swallowing food. Addressing reporters on Thursday, Dean K Seethalakshmi called the case uncommon, and called for awareness about periodical check-ups among people with dentures. For the last 11 years, Subbulakshmi didn't have follow-up denture checkups.